YALE CHILD STUDY CENTER

+SCHOLASTIC COLLABORATIVE

for Child & Family Resilience

Denise Daniels, a leading child development expert, has teamed up with Scholastic and the Yale Child Study Center to help children, families, and educators cope during this pandemic. First Aid for Feelings: A Workbook to Help Kids Cope During the Coronavirus Pandemic is a free 16-page downloadable workbook available in English, Spanish, and French.

Denise Daniels, RN, MS Creator of The Moodsters Denise Daniels RN, MS, is a Peabody Award–winning broadcast journalist, child development expert, and author whose workbooks have reached more than 15 million schoolchildren. She is frequently called upon for her expertise and parenting advice during times of national and global crisis, emergencies, and natural disasters.

This is a stressful time for families and children. We want to give comforting answers, yet we are looking for comfort ourselves. At a time when we all need hugs and closeness, we are asked to maintain distance.



We’ve designed this workbook to be used flexibly so you can bridge the gaps created by our changing circumstances. Share it with your child for activities and as a conversational tool. You can also encourage an older child to work with a younger sibling, or go to a calming corner and reflect independently.



We believe that your family will form bonds through these shared activities that lead to greater resilience. And we hope that the emotional resources your children develop will serve them well in this time of crisis, and in months and years ahead.



It is our deepest hope that you find strength together. Please reach out to us with questions, and let us know how you are doing.



Denise Daniels RN, MS

Creator of The Moodsters, child development expert



Karen Baicker

Executive Director

Yale Child Study Center–Scholastic Collaborative for Child & Family Resilience